All Out of Love: An Air Supply biopic is in development from Collateral and Pirates of the Caribbean writer Stuart Beattie

Put away the sex and drugs because a biopic focusing on the Australian rock duo Air Supply is taking up space in the atmosphere. The project comes from Pirates of the Caribbean and Collateral screenwriter Stuart Beattie. Altit Media Group’s Dean Altit is producing, and Barr Seigel, Jesse Weiner, Johhny Hsu, and Julia Xu are executive producing. Cameras look to roll later this year in Australia and the UK, while the team plans for a summer 2025 release to coincide with the band’s 50th anniversary.

If you’ve never heard of Air Supply before, the soft rock duo – Graham Russell (vocals/guitar) and Russell Hitchcock (vocals) – make the type of music to tongue-punch your partner to. With make-out anthems like “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” and “Even the Nights Are Better,” Air Supply was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2013. The band made the scene in 1976 with their self-titled debut album, with many to follow until their latest release, 2010’s Mumbo Jumbo. The band sold over 100 million albums and played over 5,000 live shows, with more band members rotating through the group faster than Spinal Tap welcomes new drummers.

All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story will follow the band’s founding members, Russell and Hitchcock, as they navigate the challenges of pursuing their musical dreams in a competitive industry.

“Growing up in Australia, I’ve been a true blue Air Supply fan for most of my life, so I’m thrilled to tell Graham and Russell’s incredible story and show why their music has connected with people all over the world for the last 50 years,” said Beattie.

“Stuart is a master storyteller, as a huge fan of Air Supply himself, he is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of viewers around the world. We are all extremely happy to have him on our All Out of Love journey,” Altit adds.”

Are you an Air Supply fan? Have you ever played tonsil hockey while serenaded to the sweet sounds of the band’s smooth grooves? Did you have to hop onto YouTube to remind yourself who Air Supply is? While I would prefer an Air biopic, there’s no denying that Air Supply holds a special place in the hearts of many. Beattie appears particularly passionate about this project, and I’m excited that he gets to live out his dream with this project. Good for you, sir. Enjoy yourself.