Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Casting Rumors and Everything Else We Know About This Sequel (or reboot)

Additional reporting by Chris Bumbray

Drink up me hearties, yo ho, as the question of whether or not we’ll ever get a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is a complicated one. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was one of Disney’s biggest long-shots back when it first premiered in 2003, yet it eventually turned into one of the most profitable franchises that the studio could have ever hoped for. While the first film is still arguably the pinnacle of the entire franchise, it doesn’t mean that fans and audiences haven’t enjoyed watching the sequels as the decades have rolled on.

That being said, Pirates of the Caribbean hasn’t released a new instalment in nearly 6 years and fans are starting to get a little antsy about when they’ll get to return to the briny deep. Of course, audiences can’t be too hasty as the franchise has had several ups and downs over the past few years (most notably the controversy surrounding the premature firing of Johnny Depp) that caused any future projects to be put on the back-burner, so to speak.

All of the problems aside, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has insisted that the franchise still has wind in it’s sails and that a sixth Pirates movie isn’t just a possibility; it’s imminent. So, with the franchise bound to make a comeback, let’s take a look at exactly what we know about the future installment.

Will The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri star?

Earlier this week, rumors were flying about The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri possibly being courted to lead a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The scoop came from Daniel Richtman, who’s considered one of the most reliable scoopers out there. It’s possible she could be in a new Pirates movie, although the presumption that she’s replacing Depp hasn’t been confirmed. But what about Depp anyway?

Johnny Depp Future Unknown

The biggest question on every fan’s mind regarding the next Pirates movie isn’t necessarily what the story will be – it’s whether or not Johnny Depp will come back. And the answer is that nobody knows at the moment. On the one hand, it would seem light a bit of a stretch for Depp to come back, considering how poorly the studio treated him in the wake of what happened between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. However, since the truth about the controversy has been resolved and Depp’s reputation has been restored, loyal fans have begged Depp to return to the big screen and give Jack Sparrow another go. There were rumors circulating last year that Depp wanted a staggering $300 million to return to the franchise, but that myth was quickly debunked.

As for the studio’s opinion on Depp returning, Bruckheimer has insisted that he considers Depp a friend and that he would welcome him back into the franchise with open arms. “He’s a friend, a terrific actor,” the producer stated, concluding with, “It’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.” Certainly seems like Bruckheimer wants him back, but again, nothing has been confirmed on whether or not that’s what Depp wants to do. Will Depp be part of Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Most recently, Disney’s president Sean Bailey gave an interview to The New York Times, where he went on record saying, “we think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say.” However, he wouldn’t address whether or not Depp would come back.

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley’s Future

While Bruckheimer has confirmed that a sixth Pirates movie is in the work, all he has technically stated is that the studio has a script and story that he believes is virtually ready for production. He has also confirmed that the script doesn’t include Jack Sparrow simply because Depp has been mum on whether or not he would return to the franchise. Aside from that, anything else is merely speculation based on Bruckheimer’s comments.

So, what exactly might the script that Bruckheimer mentioned include? Well, if the most notable character from the franchise won’t return, why not bring in the next two fan-favorite characters? Will & Elizabeth Turner might not have had the on-screen presence that Jack Sparrow had, but nevertheless, they were key players in the original trilogy and (more importantly) had a story that was left open-ended with the conclusion of the last film. If a script for a sixth movie is truly ready, it would make plenty of sense for Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley to be the protagonists in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

7th Film Starring Margot Robbie in the Works

While there’s been very little confirmed about the next film in the Pirates franchise, something that Bruckheimer has also promised is true is that the second of the scripts they’re working on is set to star Margot Robbie as the protagonist. Last year, Robbie made a comment that she thought the plans for her movie were dead in the water, however, Bruckheimer has doubled down and insisted that the film is still in the works.

Bruckheimer did state that Robbie’s comments could have been a misinterpretation of the fact that the studio is focusing on the first of their two scripts rather than hers. Regarding the two projects, he was quoted saying, “The Margot Robbie one needs work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we’ll get them both.” But Bruckheimer did make sure to confirm that Robbie joining the Pirates franchise at some point in the future is absolutely part of his plan by saying, “It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney… we believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.”

Won’t Be Coming Out for a While

Since the only true confirmation that fans have about the upcoming movie is that there’s a script close to ready for production, it can be presumed that the film won’t be hitting screens for a very long time. Even taking into account how massive Disney is as a studio, the franchise would have to work miracles to get the cast & crew necessary for such a production together so quickly. Keeping that in mind, the next installment arriving anytime before late 2025 would be a long shot, and even that potential premiere date is a best-case scenario.

For now, fans will have to be happy knowing that a sixth film is on the horizon and hope for more conclusive information as the ship sails closer to shore.