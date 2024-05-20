Jerry Bruckheimer on Johnny Depp’s return to Pirates of the Caribbean — “We’ll see what happens”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed the next Pirates will be a reboot, but he hopes to include Depp in the new movies in some way.

The road to a Pirates of the Caribbean follow-up has been a long and bumpy one. Even before Johnny Depp’s public image troubles with the messy divorce involving him and ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney couldn’t lock down a solid way to continue the franchise with or without the face of the series — Captain Jack Sparrow. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has thrown around a number of concepts, one of them involving Margot Robbie (which received conflicting reports on whether or not Disney passed on it) and one of them involving a new cast of younger actors. Bruckheimer confirmed recently that it will be a full-on reboot.

The elephant in the room will always be if Johnny Depp will make an appearance in some form for the new movies. Jerry Bruckheimer was recently interviewed on the red carpet of his new Disney movie with Daisy Ridley, Young Woman and the Sea, where he was asked about the Pirates franchise by Entertainment Tonight. Depp was recently seen reading a book with a pirate symbol, which prompted an inquiry of his involvement with an upcoming reboot. Bruckheimer replied,

If it was up to me, of course, I’d love to have him back in the movie. He’s fabulous. A great actor and a good friend.”

It was then asked if Bruckheimer and Depp have had coversations of getting the band back together and Bruckheimer responded simply,

I’ve certainly spoken to him. But we’ll see what happens.”