Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film partners with Warner Bros., secures a summer release date for June 2025 and will be shown in IMAX

Jerry Bruckheimer will once again follow the success of a Top Gun movie with the creative team transferring to the racing world.

Rev up your engines, race fans and movie fans. Brad Pitt has teamed up with Joseph Kosinski — the visionary director with a keen sense for eye-popping set pieces, as displayed in his films Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick — for his new racing film Formula 1. If the amazing aerial scenes in Top Gun: Maverick are any indication, the racing sequences are sure to invoke the same amount of awe and thrills. Especially since the director, Kosinski, is working with the same creative team behind Top Gun: Maverick. He is also reuniting with screenwriter Ehren Krueger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer for the film. 

Apple Original Films has now announced that they are partnering with Warner Bros. for the release of Formula 1, which has also now secured a premiere date for next summer on June 27, 2025. A press release informs us that the film, which also comes from Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner, will be distributed in theatres around the world and in IMAX. International audiences can view the film beginning 25 June 2025. Made in collaboration with Formula 1, the new film is immersed in the exhilarating and cinematic world of F1, as filming takes place at races on the sport’s calendar.

Starring Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, the feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport. The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, and Emmy Award-winner, Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Kosinski directs and produces the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; and Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1® and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters. Academy Award-nominee Ehren Kruger writes the screenplay. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer. 

