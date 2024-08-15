Brad Pitt feels like his career is on its “last leg”

There’s no denying that Brad Pitt got to explore many facets of his film career. He got to be in big blockbusters with movies like Troy, Fight Club and the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. He got to be in more independent, director-driven films with Babel and The Tree of Life. He got to be in movies that satisfied both categories like his Tarantino outings, Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He even got to be in a Marvel film as a superhero with the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Deadpool 2.

Pitt reunites with his Ocean’s co-star George Clooney in the upcoming Jon Watts crime comedy film Wolfs and in a recent GQ interview, he admits he feels like his movie career may be on its “last leg.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt explained, “I meant that as seasons. You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it’s all about discovery and it’s really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it. And then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect.”

The Fight Club star continued to elaborate on his current “season” by expounding, “And then it’s this time now. It’s: What are these last years going to be? Because I see my parents are very…I see just what George was explaining. In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He’s just the loveliest man. And he’s 95 and still making great art and he’s got a beautiful family. And I think that’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life.”