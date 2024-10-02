Wolfs: George Clooney & Brad Pitt’s action comedy has become the most-viewed movie in Apple TV+ history

Wolfs, the action comedy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, has become the most-viewed movie in Apple TV+ history. The streaming service hasn’t released specific numbers, but Deadline has heard that its release “ boosted viewership by nearly 30% week over week. ” It was particularly popular in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany.

“ When George, Brad and Jon approached us with the idea for Wolfs, it was an easy call — a crackling, fun movie starring two Oscar winners who everyone knows are iconic together, ” said Matt Dentler, Apple Original Films’ head of features. “ Now, audiences have chosen in droves to make Wolfs part of their weekend, making the movie a global blockbuster. We always consider Apple TV+ to be the home for the world’s most talented artists to create and deliver their best work, and it’s exciting to see audiences embrace that so overwhelmingly. “

Wolfs finds Clooney and Pitt reuniting for the first time since Burn After Reading. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. The film was originally intended for a wide theatrical release, but that was later changed to a limited release, with most of the attention paid towards its debut on Apple TV+. A sequel is already in development.

Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film. Although he admits that the premise isn’t exactly original, the film’s success is largely due to the wonderful chemistry between Clooney and Pitt. “ Both actors play to their strengths here. They’re famous for playing cool and collected, albeit with human touches and a sardonic sense of humour. This served them well in the Ocean’s Trilogy, and Wolfs is very much in the same vein, albeit with a bit of a harder edge. Like those movies, this is a crime caper, but Watts has an R-rating to play with, meaning lots of F-bombs, and some violence,’ ” Bumbray wrote. “ This is the two of them having fun, and with a contained setting, it’s a great hangout flick. Watching the two of them do their thing together has always been a blast, and Wolfs is their best as a combo since the original Ocean’s Eleven. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Did you watch Wolfs on Apple TV+?