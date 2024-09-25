Brad Pitt and George Clooney are competing cleaners who must work together to survive a botched job in the latest Wolfs trailer

The Dream Team is back! Not the 1989 comedy starring Micheal Keaton and Christopher Lloyd; I’m talking about Brad Pitt and George Clooney! Apple TV+ unveiled another Wolfs trailer on Wednesday, featuring the dynamic duo as cleaners who mix like oil and water when accidentally assigned to the same job. The preview highlights Pitt and Clooney’s brilliant on-screen chemistry, proving the pair hasn’t lost their magic after several years apart.

Wolfs reunites Pitt and Clooney as rival fixers called in to dispose of a corpse by their shadowy employer, only for the corpse to be far from dead and in the possession of a massive amount of drugs. What starts as a routine job quickly escalates into a fight for survival as bullets start flying and henchmen emerge from the shadows.

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) directed and wrote Wolfs. Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan star alongside Clooney and Pitt.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt helped lead Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven and its two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen. Pitt’s Rusty Ryan and Clooney’s Danny Ocean light up the screen in the Ocean’s films, with the duo’s comedic timing and clever chemistry elevating the franchise to great heights. The duo can also be seen in 2008’s Burn After Reading, a quirky comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen about mysterious information from a CIA agent ending up in the hands of two unscrupulous and daft gym employees who attempt to sell it.

While Wolfs comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, September 27, our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, caught an advanced film screening and said Pitt and Clooney have fun in the contained setting, resulting in a “great hangout flick.” Chris says Wolfs is the duo’s best pairing since Ocean’s Eleven, with lots of laughs and action packed into a tight package. Apple TV+ is confident in Wolfs appeal, having tapped Jon Watts to direct and write a sequel before the film’s official release.

Today’s Wolfs trailer gives cinephiles more reasons to look forward to the film, especially since Pitt thinks he could be approaching the “last leg” of his acting career.

Are you watching Wolfs this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.