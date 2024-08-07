Wolfs: Apple developing sequel to George Clooney, Brad Pitt movie as release strategy changes

According to Deadline, Apple has tapped Jon Watts to return to write, direct, and produce a sequel to Wolfs, the upcoming action comedy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Apple has also switched up the release strategy for the film. Wolfs was originally slated to have a wide theatrical release before launching on Apple TV+, but it will now receive a limited theatrical release on September 20th before debuting on the streaming service on September 27th. The film is still slated to make its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, which runs from August 28th to September 7th.

“ Wolfs is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment, ” said Matt Dentler, Apple Original Films’ Head of Features. “ With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, ‘Wolfs’ blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next. Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel. “

Wolfs finds Clooney and Pitt reuniting for the first time since Burn After Reading. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.