Ocean’s 14: Edward Berger courted to direct George Clooney, Brad Pitt in new sequel

The Ocean’s franchise is a hell of a lot of fun, but it’s been 17 years since George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and the rest of the fantastic ensemble cast tackled their last caper. Time to bring it back, baby. In that regard, Deadline has heard that Warner Bros. is still moving forward with Ocean’s 14, with both Clooney and Pitt set to return as Danny Ocean and Robert “Rusty” Ryan. They’re also now courting All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger to helm the project.

As Deadline’s report states, it’s still in the early stages, but Berger’s star is certainly on the rise. All Quiet on the Western Front received numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

George Clooney actually teased another Ocean’s project last year, saying, “ We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script. ” The actor wouldn’t spill any other details, only to say that “ the idea is kind of Going in Style. ” The film Clooney refers to is a 1979 heist comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg as three friends who decide to rob a bank. The film was remade in 2017 by Zach Braff, with Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin, and Michael Caine starring.

Edward Berger’s latest film, Conclave, recently debuted at the Telluride Film Festival and has been earning rave reviews. “ Following the death of the Pope, the reluctant Cardinal Lomeli (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the group of Cardinals from across the globe responsible for selecting a new leader for the Church, ” reads the description. “ But as the political machinations inside the Vatican intensify, he realizes that the departed Pope had kept a secret from them that he must uncover before a new Pope is chosen. ”