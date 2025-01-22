David Leitch in early talks to direct Ocean’s 14, with George Clooney and Brad Pitt expected to return

David Leitch is in early talks to direct Ocean’s 14, which will see George Clooney and Brad Pitt returning for another heist.

The InSneider has reported that David Leitch is in early talks to direct Ocean’s 14, the latest installment of the heist franchise featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt alongside an all-star ensemble. It was previously reported that Conclave director Edward Berger was being courted to develop the film, but it appears that didn’t work out.

George Clooney actually teased another Ocean’s project in 2023, saying, “ We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script. ” The actor wouldn’t spill any other details, only to say that “ the idea is kind of Going in Style. ” The film Clooney refers to is a 1979 heist comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg as three friends who decide to rob a bank. The film was remade in 2017 by Zach Braff, with Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin, and Michael Caine starring.

Steven Soderbergh directed the first three films of the franchise but confirmed last year that he wasn’t interested in returning for more. “ After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me, ” Soderbergh said. “ When the studio approached me to see if I’d be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn’t feel like a move forward for me. I’m chasing something else. “

Gary Ross kept the franchise alive with Ocean’s 8, a spinoff starring Sandra Bullock as the younger sister of Clooney’s character. The film received generally positive reviews and grossed $297 million. There has also been talk of a prequel movie which would star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the parents of Danny Ocean.

Leitch most recently directed The Fall Guy, an action comedy loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name. Ryan Gosling starred as a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend’s directorial debut who finds himself caught up in a conspiracy involving the film’s lead actor. Despite receiving decent reviews, the film couldn’t stick the landing at the box office and is said to have lost the studio close to $50 million.

