Ocean’s 14: George Clooney says sequel will start shooting in 2026

Is Danny Ocean ready to get his heist on…again? While speaking with E! at the New York Film Festival, George Clooney teased that the long-awaited Ocean’s 14 could start shooting in 2026.

“ We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up, ” Clooney said. “ It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us, probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting. ”

When asked if he was excited to work with Brad Pitt again, Clooney dropped a few more names that could also return. “ Yeah, Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia, ” he said. “ They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun. “

Clooney teased the sequel back in 2023, saying, “ We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script. ” The actor wouldn’t spill any other details, only to say that “ the idea is kind of Going in Style. ” The film Clooney refers to is a 1979 heist comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg as three friends who decide to rob a bank.

Nothing has been officially confirmed about Ocean’s 14 on the studio side, but based on Clooney’s comments, it appears that the project is finally moving forward. But who will direct it? Steven Soderbergh, who directed the Ocean’s trilogy, is unlikely to return. “ After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me, ” Soderbergh told Variety last year. “ When the studio approached me to see if I’d be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn’t feel like a move forward for me. I’m chasing something else. “

Conclave director Edward Berger was once close to signing on to direct Ocean’s 14, but he said he ultimately turned it down. “ It’s a temptation. But deep down inside, I knew it’s not my movie; it’s Steven Soderbergh’s movie, ” he said. “ He invented that, beautifully. He made them, and I’m just following in his footsteps. What is new for me? I love those movies, but in essence, I don’t know what to add to what the great Steven Soderbergh did. ” There have also been rumblings that David Leitch has been in early talks to direct.

Assuming Warner Bros. isn’t able to lure Soderbergh back, who would you like to see direct Ocean’s 14?