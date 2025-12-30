What’s 70s film is inspiring George Clooney for Ocean’s Fourteen?

The gang is getting back together

Just a few months ago, George Clooney teased that the long-awaited Ocean’s 14 could start shooting in the new year. “We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up,” Clooney said. “It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us, probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.” When asked if he was excited to work with Brad Pitt again, Clooney dropped a few more names that could also return. “Yeah, Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia,” he said. “They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun.“

70s inspiration

Warner Bros. has already attempted to move on with the franchise with Ocean’s 8, which was headed up by Sandra Bullock portraying Danny Ocean’s sister. There has also been a prequel in the works with the studio, but Clooney is curious to explore what it would be like for a team of thieves to try to pull off a heist when they aren’t as sharp as they used to be. According to Variety, Clooney was inspired by the 70s comedy Going in Style. The film Clooney refers to is a 1979 heist comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg as three friends who decide to rob a bank. Clooney explained,





There was something about the idea that we’re too old to do what we used to do, but we’re still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me. They’ve lost a step, and they need to find a way to work around their limitations.”

Who’s directing?

Clooney teased the sequel back in 2023, saying, “We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script.” But who will direct it? Steven Soderbergh, who directed the Ocean’s trilogy, is unlikely to return. “After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me,” Soderbergh told Variety last year. “When the studio approached me to see if I’d be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn’t feel like a move forward for me. I’m chasing something else.“

Conclave director Edward Berger was once close to signing on to direct Ocean’s 14, but he said he ultimately turned it down. “It’s a temptation. But deep down inside, I knew it’s not my movie; it’s Steven Soderbergh’s movie,” he said. “He invented that, beautifully. He made them, and I’m just following in his footsteps. What is new for me? I love those movies, but in essence, I don’t know what to add to what the great Steven Soderbergh did.” There have also been rumblings that David Leitch has been in early talks to direct.