Devanny Pinn to star in horror films Aladdin and Aladdin’s Revenge

A lot of children’s stories and beloved characters from children’s stories have been getting the horror treatment lately. Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Popeye the Sailor Man, Bambi, Peter Pan, and more have all become bloodthirsty maniacs. A few months ago, we heard that director Bradley Stryker was about to go into production on a horror film called Aladdin: The Monkey’s Paw – and now, our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that two more Aladdin horror films, completely separate from Stryker’s project, are in the works! Writer/director Brett Bentman is gearing up to tell a two-part horror story with the films Aladdin and Aladdin’s Revenge , which have scream queen Devanny Pinn on board to star in them!

Aladdin and Aladdin’s Revenge will be filming back-to-back, with production scheduled to begin in Oklahoma this month. They’re aiming for 2026 release dates. Coming our way from B22 Films, the movies follow a struggling young woman who stumbles upon a magical lamp that offers the ability to grant three wishes – wishes that go horribly wrong… Well, wishes going horribly wrong worked for the Wishmaster franchise, so why shouldn’t it work here? Bentman told Bloody Disgusting, “ This Aladdin is rooted in the ancient tale. It’s the story about wanted things so badly, unaware of the consequences, that these characters just wish for them and from there, things go haywire. “

Devanny Pinn (Bus Party to Hell, Camp Pleasant Lake, The Black Mass, and around 90 other credits) is joined in the cast by Billy Blair (Machete), Indira Starr (Minnie’s Midnight Massacre), Jonah Lewis (Worm), Troy Escoda (My Son’s Bride Wants Me Dead), and Renee Krapff (The Lies We Bury).

Tiffany McDonald is producing Aladdin and Aladdin’s Revenge with B22 Films, while Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland serve as executive producers.

What do you think of Aladdin getting the horror movie treatment, then coming back for more in Aladdin’s Revenge? Share your thoughts on this Devanny Pinn / Brett Bentman double feature by leaving a comment below – and if you want to see a teaser poster for the first movie, click over to the Bloody Disgusting link.