Aladdin: The Monkey’s Paw horror movie starts filming next month

A lot of children’s stories and beloved characters from children’s stories have been getting the horror treatment lately. Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Popeye the Sailor Man, Bambi, Peter Pan, and more have all become bloodthirsty maniacs… and the latest children’s story to get turned into a horror movie is Aladdin. Deadline reports that Aladdin: The Monkey’s Paw , “a dark, supernatural reimagining of the Aladdin story,” is scheduled to begin filming in the UK next month.

Coming our way from Empire Studios, Every Entertainment, and 8th Law Pictures, Aladdin: The Monkey’s Paw has the following synopsis: A modern-day Londoner, Aladdin, inherits an ancient monkey’s paw believed to grant wishes, only to discover that every desire comes at a soul-crushing price. As those around him fall victim to its curse, he must confront a growing evil — and the demonic force that feeds on every wish made.

The film is set to star Nick Sagar (Queen of the South), Ricky Norwood (EastEnders), Montana Manning (Tell Me Everything), and Bradley Stryker (Terrifier 3), who is also the director. Stryker will be working from a screenplay by Charley McDougall, who is producing Aladdin: The Monkey’s Paw alongside Sagar, Stryker, and Jamie McLeod-Ross. Rustin Matthew, Terry Bird, and Arthur Corber serve as executive producers.

McDougall provided the following statement: “ We always wanted to explore horror through a personal lens — not just the scares, but the human cost of wishes. This story’s been haunting us for a while, and it’s time to let it loose. The best horror films haunt you long after the credits roll. That’s what this story does. It’s sharp, emotional, and full of dread in all the right ways. We’re not just making another horror film — we’re building a world around a truly iconic concept. The paw, the mythology, the characters — it’s all there. “

Stryker added, “ This film will be so much fun — it’s all about the peaks and valleys; the highs of lows of what we deem our dreams and desires… and then we slam that into a genre film in which the stakes have never been more diabolical and entertaining. “

Does Aladdin: The Monkey’s Paw sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.