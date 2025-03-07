Alan Ritchson’s bid to play the next Batman: “You won’t even have to pay me…”

While Robert Pattinson’s side-universe of DC’s famous caped crusader experienced delays, the sequel to his film, The Batman, is finally scheduled to film later this year. All of the waiting has Pattinson joking that he’ll be “old Batman” when cameras finally roll. However, the new DCU, headed up by James Gunn and Peter Safran, will still need to find a new Bruce Wayne for their in-universe version for Batman: The Brave and the Bold. As always, fans would throw around their casting wishlist and Reacher star Alan Ritchson is a favorite to don the cowl for the new continuity.

Collider reports that Ritchson is still fielding these questions as he promotes his new season of Reacher. According to the site, Ritchson gave an interview with WIRED where he was asked again if he would be playing Batman. The hulking star responded,

What’s amazing about this rumor is that James Gunn has come out publicly and said ‘LOL he’s not playing Batman.’ And this thing will not die. I get asked every day if I’m playing Batman. Would I play Batman? Yes. You wouldn’t even have to pay me to be Batman. Yeah I would don the suit. ‘Gotham is mine.'”