Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter appeal withdrawn 3+ years after Halyna Hutchins’ death; the case is now officially closed

Five months after Alec Baldwin found his involuntary manslaughter dropped in the accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he has received word that the appeal has been withdrawn. This move finally clears Baldwin of any intended charges, which could be yet another push to put him in good graces.

There had been a movement from special prosecutor Kari Morrissey to ensure that Alec Baldwin faced charges in the tragic death of Hutchins, just as Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of manslaughter. Responding to both her point to withdraw and the inevitable result of the action, Morrisey stated, “This has always been about seeking justice for Halyna Hutchins. We regret that Mr. Baldwin will not be held accountable for the role he played in the death of Halyna Hutchins and as we withdraw the appeal, we do so with the hope that the outstanding lawsuits bring some measure of justice to the family of Halyna Hutchins.”

In their own statement, Alec Baldwin’s own lawyers said, “Today’s decision to dismiss the appeal is the final vindication of what Alec Baldwin and his attorneys have said from the beginning — this was an unspeakable tragedy but Alec Baldwin committed no crime. The rule of law remains intact in New Mexico.”

Alec Baldwin had recently teased that he would be continuing his own fight in the defense of his name and reputation. And while civil lawsuits are still on the table, this is a huge hurdle for Baldwin, although we still fully expect him to continue to press for more details in his favor to emerge as time goes on.

The appeal withdrawal comes at a perfect time for Alec Baldwin, who recently popped up on Saturday Night Live and has a reality series for TLC coming next year, along with a couple of yet-to-be-released movies. And while Rust’s eventual release will most certainly be a hot topic and have Hutchins’ death and the subsequent trials looming over it, this announcement does put Baldwin in a better position.

Do you think the appeal withdrawal will do anything for Alec Baldwin or will it always hover over his reputation?