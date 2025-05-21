Alejandro G. Iñárritu teases the “brutal comedy” he made with Tom Cruise

With Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning just around the corner, Tom Cruise will risk life and limb once more for our viewing pleasure, but his next project, a collaboration with acclaimed director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, promises to be a very different kind of ride.

The film, tentatively titled Judy, recently wrapped production in London. In a conversation with THR, Iñárritu offered a tantalizing glimpse into the project, revealing that it will showcase a rarely seen side of Cruise — his comedic chops.

“ All I can say is it is a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It’s insane. It’s scary and funny and beautiful. I know comedy is not what people expect from me, or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me, ” Iñárritu said. “ But I don’t like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little. I felt Birdman was a comedy, a dark comedy, and this one was challenging like that. And Tom makes me laugh every single day. He has this total commitment, this total madness. “

In addition to Cruise, Judy stars Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Sophie Wilde, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman. Iñárritu said he’ll start editing Judy “ next week, ” with the film set to hit theaters next fall. I’m looking forward to this one.

As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the sequel is receiving decent reviews, but our own Chris Bumbray felt the film was a bit overstuffed and treads into melodrama a little too often. That said, it features some of the “ greatest stuntwork ” he’s ever seen. “ I still don’t think it was a good call to make the Dead Reckoning storyline into two separate, nearly three-hour films, but even when it’s most uneven, the series is still worth watching, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ If this is the end for the IMF, one can never say Cruise didn’t give this franchise his all, and this ends it on a satisfying note. If it falls slightly short of the others, it’s simply because the bar has been set so high. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23.