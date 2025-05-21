Alejandro G. Iñárritu teases the “brutal comedy” he made with Tom Cruise

With Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning just around the corner, Tom Cruise will risk life and limb once more for our viewing pleasure, but his next project, a collaboration with acclaimed director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, promises to be a very different kind of ride.
The film, tentatively titled Judy, recently wrapped production in London. In a conversation with THR, Iñárritu offered a tantalizing glimpse into the project, revealing that it will showcase a rarely seen side of Cruise — his comedic chops.
“All I can say is it is a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It’s insane. It’s scary and funny and beautiful. I know comedy is not what people expect from me, or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me,” Iñárritu said. “But I don’t like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little. I felt Birdman was a comedy, a dark comedy, and this one was challenging like that. And Tom makes me laugh every single day. He has this total commitment, this total madness.“
In addition to Cruise, Judy stars Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Emma D’Arcy, Sophie Wilde, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman. Iñárritu said he’ll start editing Judy “next week,” with the film set to hit theaters next fall. I’m looking forward to this one.
As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the sequel is receiving decent reviews, but our own Chris Bumbray felt the film was a bit overstuffed and treads into melodrama a little too often. That said, it features some of the “greatest stuntwork” he’s ever seen. “I still don’t think it was a good call to make the Dead Reckoning storyline into two separate, nearly three-hour films, but even when it’s most uneven, the series is still worth watching,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “If this is the end for the IMF, one can never say Cruise didn’t give this franchise his all, and this ends it on a satisfying note. If it falls slightly short of the others, it’s simply because the bar has been set so high.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23.