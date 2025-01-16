Scott Chambers gives info on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 and Alice the Mad

We had heard that director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and producer Scott Jeffrey Chambers were planning to create a cinematic universe with the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey films and other horror movies inspired by children’s stories, like Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, Bambi: The Reckoning, and Pinocchio Unstrung. Then, Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios officially announced that this cinematic universe, which is being referred to as The Twisted Childhood Universe, is building up to the crossover movie Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will be released in 2025. Chambers has said that the Mad Hatter will be one of the “worst of the worst” in Poohniverse, and during an interview with Screen Rant he took a moment to talk about the Mad Hatter horror movie Alice the Mad , as well as the upcoming Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 – which is actually a Tigger solo movie!

When asked about what’s coming up next for the Twisted Childhood Universe, Chambers said, “ Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3: Tigger’s Return, which is going to be a Tigger standalone film because everyone responded quite well to Tigger, so he’s going to get a standalone. Then the next one I think I’m going to direct is Alice the Mad. And at the minute, I’m enjoying exploring the idea that basically it’s set at an escorting agency, which is called the White Rabbit. And Alice is an escort, which is a sex worker, and the Mad Hatter becomes obsessed with her. And for me, the references are a film called Opera, a little bit of Maniac with Elijah Wood, and a bit of MaXXXine in there maybe as well. I’m excited for that. “

A.A. Milne’s 1926 children’s book Winnie-the-Pooh and the characters in it lapsed into the public domain at the start of 2023, and that’s how Frake-Waterfield and Chambers were able to make these movies happen, no permission required. In the build-up to the release of the first movie, the filmmaker explained to Variety that Pooh and Piglet (go) on a rampage after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin. “Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult. Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Matt Leslie, writer/producer of Summer of 84, wrote the screenplay for the second movie, working from a story he crafted with Frake-Waterfield. Here’s the synopsis for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2: Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.

We’ve previously heard that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 will have a bigger budget than either of its predecessors, and “will introduce new characters from the original Winnie-the-Pooh stories, including Rabbit, the heffalumps and the woozles.” Heffalumps are animals that resemble elephants and woozles are critters that leave tracks in the snow. In the source material, they’re both imaginary. Some adaptations have depicted woozles as villainous, weasel-like creatures that steal honey.

