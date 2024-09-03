Alien: Earth gets a chilling teaser trailer and official synopsis for Noah Hawley’s prequel series overrun with Xenomorphs

A few weeks after Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus slithers into theaters, FX is hitting Alien fans with the first teaser trailer and official synopsis for Alien: Earth, a prequel series set three decades before the events of the 1979 film.
Here’s the official synopsis for Alien: Earth courtesy of FX:
“When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.”
Sydney Chandler leads the Alien: Earth cast, with Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.
Amazingly, today’s Alien: Earth teaser trailer previews the first Alien TV series in a long line of films, video games, comics, and more. Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth marks the franchise’s first significant infestation on planet Earth, bringing the Xenomorphs to familiar territory as they spread terror and chest-bursters across the globe.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in August, Hawley teased that Alien: Earth would be “something special,” saying, “We just wrapped,” adding, “I’m in post, editing away. Obviously, there’s a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn’t be happier with the show that we shot. If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m going to give them something special.”
Regarding how long fans can expect Alien: Earth to drool acid on their television screens, Hawley said, “It could be the next 10 years of my life, for sure.”
Could you imagine if Alien: Earth lasted as long as something like The Walking Dead? Could new characters make such an impression on fans that they warrant a spinoff? Does the new show taking place on Earth excite you? What do you think the pacing for a show like this will be like? Could we wait half a season for Xenomorphs to arrive in full force? I’m sure those toothy bastards will be on the attack in the first episode, but then again, anything is possible.
