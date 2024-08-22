Alien: Resurrection (1997) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

A new episode of the Revisited video series has arrived online this morning – and since the latest entry in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, is currently in theatres, we decided this would be a good time to look back at one of the least popular Alien movies, the 1997 release Alien: Resurrection (watch it HERE). In the video embedded above, you’ll hear how this film’s odd and wacky tone managed to kill the franchise. For a while, anyway.

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet from a screenplay written by Joss Whedon, Alien: Resurrection has the following synopsis: The saga continues 200 years after Ripley sacrificed herself for the sake of humanity. Her erstwhile employers long gone, this time it is the military that resurrects the one-woman killing machine through genetic cloning to extract the alien from within her, but during the process her DNA is fused with the queen and then the aliens escape. Now Ripley must decide where her allegiance lies.

The film stars Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder, Dominique Pinon, Ron Perlman, Gary Dourdan, Michael Wincott, Kim Flowers, Dan Hedaya, J. E. Freeman, Brad Dourif, Raymond Cruz, Leland Orser, Carolyn Campbell, Marlene Bush, and David St. James.

The Alien: Resurrection remake episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Lance Vlcek, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Alien: Resurrection? Let us know by leaving a comment below. We recently got a quote from Jeunet where he said, “ At the very beginning, I thought they will fire me after two weeks because I didn’t speak English at that time. You know, I had a translator all the time. They gave me the freedom, believe me or not, I think today it couldn’t be possible. But at this time they gave me almost total freedom. Of course it wasn’t easy because on set it was all every day: ‘It’s too expensive. You have to cut. You have to go faster!’ You know, it’s kind of a bizarre, weird role. At the end, I was very happy and I made an arty movie. I read that a lot of American people hate my face because they [say it’s too] European, you know, too much humor and I’m pretty happy about that. But thank you. They let me make a personal movie. Matthew Kassovitz, the actor of Amélie, he told me when he saw Alien. He told me, ‘This is a Jean Pierre Jeunet movie but with aliens inside.’ But 20th Century Fox were very courageous to give the freedom to a beginner–almost a beginner director without speaking English. “

Two previous episodes of Revisited can be seen below. To see more of our shows, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!