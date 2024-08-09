Alien: Romulus featurette offers a 12 minute glimpse behind the scenes

Director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus , is set to reach theatres on August 16th, so we’re now just one week away from having the chance to see this movie on the big screen. If you like to pre-game by watching behind-the-scenes footage, we have a treat to share with you today, as the YouTube channel FilMonger has uploaded an Alien: Romulus featurette that gives a 12 minute glimpse at the making of the film! There are interviews with the director and cast members, a look at the sets, video of practical effects in action, wonky subtitles that can’t be removed, pretty much anything you could ask for. You can watch it in the embed above.

When Alien: Romulus was announced near the start of 2022, it was said that Álvarez pitched the idea to Ridley Scott years ago and it stuck with Scott. So in late 2021, he called Álvarez and asked if he still wanted to make an Alien movie. Clearly, the answer was yes. 20th Century Studios division president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that they picked up the project “purely off the strength of Fede’s pitch. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before.“

It has also been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not connected to the other films in the Alien franchise – but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). Merced has previously said there’s a scene in the film that’s so disgusting that a lot of viewers will have to look away. Graphic and gruesome is what we expected from this movie as soon as it was announced that it was being made by the director of Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe. It has received an R rating for bloody violent content and language.

Are you looking forward to Alien: Romulus? What did you think of the behind-the-scenes footage? Let us know by leaving a comment below.