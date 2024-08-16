Alien: Romulus stirs controversy with CGI resurrection (SPOILERS)

Director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus (you can read our review HERE), has only been in theatres for a matter of hours, but it has already stirred up controversy on social media. That’s because one of the film’s cast members has been dead for several years, so Álvarez and his collaborators decided to resurrect them with CGI… and judging by the reactions online, this CGI isn’t exactly convincing. If you don’t want to know who this CGI-resurrected actor is, you should click out of this article now, because there are SPOILERS below.

When Alien: Romulus was announced near the start of 2022, it was said that Álvarez pitched the idea to Ridley Scott years ago and it stuck with Scott (apparently mainly due to how Álvarez wanted to deal with androids in the story). So in late 2021, he called Álvarez and asked if he still wanted to make an Alien movie. Clearly, the answer was yes. 20th Century Studios division president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that they picked up the project “purely off the strength of Fede’s pitch. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before.“

It has also been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not connected to the other films in the Alien franchise – but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). Merced has previously said there’s a scene in the film that’s so disgusting that a lot of viewers will have to look away. Graphic and gruesome is what we expected from this movie as soon as it was announced that it was being made by the director of Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe. It has received an R rating for bloody violent content and language.

Now, here’s where we’ll get into SPOILERS territory. The CGI-resurrected cast member who’s not mentioned in the cast list is Ian Holm, who played the android Ash in the original Alien. Ash isn’t back in Alien: Romulus, but the filmmakers have chosen to use a CGI likeness of Holm, who passed away in 2020, to bring an android character called Rook to the screen – and some viewers are not happy about it. For example:

was there any reason at all that rook had to be an ian holms homunculus? would casting anyone else change anything at all plotwise? — aleister 🔆 (@slugwithteeth) August 16, 2024

Moff Tarkin 2 not withstanding (there was absolutely 0 reason for Rook to be in this lol) — Jay Cob (@KeyJay115) August 16, 2024

Maybe the one thing that genuinely sets apart Romulus for the better is Andy, understanding how much androids have defined Alien storytelling, but even that will be inextricably tied to Rook, its most glaring flaw. — a robbo under the influence (@ProfondoRobbo) August 16, 2024

ALIEN: ROMULUS – Saw this tonight, had a really fun night out. Enjoyed the movie a lot, it reminded me of Evil Dead Rise (sequel that's a good standalone but has a lot of good nods to the og films), did NOT like Rook having a cgi ian holm face though pic.twitter.com/Q0JcTXIOId — absolute murder man (@manytoothed) August 16, 2024

As much as I loved it (Alien is my favorite film franchise of all time) I do have problems. Let’s get Rook out the way. LOVE the idea of this character, but the cgi Ian Holm is ghoulish. I think Lance Henriksen or Michael Fassbender would have been just as rewarding in this role. — 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝕶𝖔𝖙𝖆 (@CathodeCoaster) August 16, 2024

Was excited until I saw the deceased actor Ian Holm reprising his role as the company android intent on preserving the alien. It was a large role-obviously completely AI generated. That was the REAL horror. pic.twitter.com/p0yWBrFzZ8 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) August 16, 2024

the resurrected Ash in Romulus is like if they made Ian Holm’s prop head from two shots in Alien into its own character — noose willis (@jobforafemboy) August 16, 2024

Yeah, man, if they had just not done the Ian Holm thing ALIEN: ROMULUS would have been absolutely top tier. That brings it down a whole star for me not just due to them doing it but due to him being a large part of the movie. Just a poor creative choice. — Nissan al gabe (@scratchinanitch) August 16, 2024

ALIEN: ROMULUS cynically resurrects Ian Holm for no good reason and the decision is morally repugnant. I'm so sick of studios doing this for a cash grab…



Going forward, it is an automatic 1 star deduction (at least) for me. Just stop it. pic.twitter.com/FeaEnLAgxW — Josiah Wampfler (@josiah_wampfler) August 16, 2024

Ruining a great Alien film with a bad special effect involving Ian Holm's visage is kind of a tradition though… pic.twitter.com/ZJdQUv1cyK — David Koch (@2xFeatureRipOff) August 16, 2024

Speaking with The National, Álvarez revealed that Ridley Scott played a major part in bringing Holm’s likeness into the movie. “ We came up with the idea with Ridley when we realised that the only actor who had never made a second appearance as an android was Ian Holm, who we both believe is the best in the franchise. We thought it’s so unfair that he never came back when Michael Fassbender did it a couple times and Lance Henriksen did it more than a couple of times. So we thought he deserved that. The first thing I did was to call and chat with his widow and make sure that she could make sure the kids and all his close family was OK with the idea. We hired an actor named Daniel Betts, a British actor, who’s amazing. He lent his voice to this performance and we used the animatronic and some CG to bring him to life. I think it was done with a lot of respect to the memory of Ian Holm, and we worked with his family to ensure that. ” The director went on to say that he doesn’t see turning Betts into Holm with CGI as being much different from actors playing roles under makeup and prosthetics. “ I don’t think it’s much different to when Gary Oldman puts on some make-up and pretends to be Churchill. It’s a likeness that you embrace. It would be way cheaper to just hire one actor, honestly. To do it this way, you have to hire like 70 people and use a lot of resources to make it work. So I thought it made sense for us. “

