Studio questioned the ending of Alien: Romulus, which Fede Alvarez compares to Evil Dead

If you’re avoiding Alien: Romulus SPOILERS , turn away, because we’re about to talk about the ending – which the studio wasn’t sure about, and which director Fede Alvarez compares to the ending of his feature directorial debut, the 2013 take on Evil Dead.

It has been said that the story Alvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not directly connected to the other films in the Alien franchise (which isn’t exactly true), but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Alvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home).

If you’ve seen the movie, you saw the characters played by those actors deal with facehuggers and xenomorphs, as expected… but then things take a turn toward the end and we get a last minute sequence involving a brand new hybrid creature called The Offspring. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alvarez revealed that the studio questioned that ending, which he sees as a version of the same thing he already did at the end of his Evil Dead.

Alvarez told THR, “ All my movies have a fourth act. It’s the way we write. There’s a moment where the movie feels like it’s over, and then there’s a fourth act, which is fitting because Alien has a fourth act as well. You could even argue that Aliens has a bit of a fourth act with its last set piece. It’s when you think it’s all done and the movie could have ended, but it just gives you a last set piece that tends to go to really extreme places. Last night (at the premiere), I felt like that’s what was happening. We got into the end of the third act and everybody was relaxing and going, ‘Okay, it wasn’t as scary as I thought it was going to be.’ But if they turned around and looked at me, I’m taking my jacket off and rolling up my sleeves, because I’m about to really give it to them and go where it has to go. And, by contrast, it hopefully feels terrifying and intense. I could do that the whole movie, but it would be unbearable. It would be too much. It would be one of those experiences where you go, ‘I can’t do that again.’ But, because of that good dose at the end, it hopefully gets you out of the theater with your heart beating. I’m looking to make you feel things and give you emotions that stay with you. If I give you a script and you read it and go, ‘Let’s do it!’ then I feel like I failed. I need the studio to go, ‘Are you sure about this? Do you really want to do that?’ This is what happens with me and the studios on each one of my movies. They asked me about many things in Don’t Breathe and the blood rain in Evil Dead and were like, ‘How can we even do that? How are we going to do all that stuff?’ So when I get pushback, that’s really when I go, ‘Okay, that’s good. We’re on track. The studio is pushing back on it.’ And they did [push back] at the beginning [with regard to The Offspring], but not because they didn’t like it. They just thought, ‘Is it too much? Do we really have to go there?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, now that you said that we shouldn’t, I know that I will.’ So that’s exactly what we did here. If you’re given an Alien movie by a corporation that is owned by Disney and they immediately say, ‘Yeah, let’s make it,’ then you are failing somehow. So we really pushed it to the limit, and I’m glad we did. “

Speaking with Collider, Alvarez added, “ If you look at Evil Dead, it is exactly the same ending. An abomination rises from hell. It is actually similar. I would love to see a meme of The Abomination and The Offspring sharing a coffee and a cigarette. They’re very similar creatures and approached in a quite similar way technically. I knew that I wanna make sure that I would save the most radical, the most scary stuff for the end. I had this perverse enjoyment of imagining the audience thinking the movie’s over, having heard it gets really scary and thinking it wasn’t that scary, and then suddenly an alarm triggered — boom — and they go, ‘Oh f—k, here we go.’ That’s what I felt last night, particularly because I’m happy that people have been hyping that ending. “

