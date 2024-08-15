Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus making the leap from Hulu to theaters

When it was first announced that Fede Álvarez would be writing and directing a new Alien movie, fans were a little upset when they learned that the project was destined for Hulu, bypassing theaters completely. Thankfully, 20th Century Studios pivoted, later announcing that Alien: Romulus would be released theatrically and not on Hulu.

While speaking with Variety, Álvarez said that the initial Hulu plan was “ a reaction to theaters being completely gone ” in the wake of the pandemic. “ That decision was not made at the point where theaters were healthy, ” Álvarez said. “ [But] it was always going to be an ambitious movie for [a streaming] platform. ” The studio made the choice to push for a theatrical release as production got underway, and Álvarez said it was a motivating moment for the entire cast and crew.

I remember making an announcement to everybody that this movie was going to in theaters, and there was a big cheer. I was like, wow, even the gaffer cares that this goes into theaters!

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus will follow “ a group of young people on a distant world who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe. ” The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). In addition to directing the movie, Fede Álvarez also co-wrote the script alongside Rodo Sayagues.