Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus making the leap from Hulu to theaters

Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez explains how the soon-to-be-released movie made the leap from Hulu to theaters.

By
Alien: Romulus, Hulu

When it was first announced that Fede Álvarez would be writing and directing a new Alien movie, fans were a little upset when they learned that the project was destined for Hulu, bypassing theaters completely. Thankfully, 20th Century Studios pivoted, later announcing that Alien: Romulus would be released theatrically and not on Hulu.

While speaking with Variety, Álvarez said that the initial Hulu plan was “a reaction to theaters being completely gone” in the wake of the pandemic. “That decision was not made at the point where theaters were healthy,” Álvarez said. “[But] it was always going to be an ambitious movie for [a streaming] platform.” The studio made the choice to push for a theatrical release as production got underway, and Álvarez said it was a motivating moment for the entire cast and crew.

I remember making an announcement to everybody that this movie was going to in theaters, and there was a big cheer. I was like, wow, even the gaffer cares that this goes into theaters!

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus will follow “a group of young people on a distant world who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). In addition to directing the movie, Fede Álvarez also co-wrote the script alongside Rodo Sayagues.

Related
Isabela Merced says Madame Web failure left a “sad taste” in her mouth

The film has been receiving largely positive reviews, with our own Chris Bumbray calling it the best installment of the long-running franchise since the first two perfect movies. However, that’s not to say that there aren’t a few clunky moments that detract from an otherwise kick-ass movie. “The fact that director Fede Alvarez was able to make a slam-bang Alien sequel that trumps every other film in the franchise, save the first two, is cause for celebration,” Bumbray wrote. “Yet, it does suffer from the fact that its director was perhaps hampered in his effort to make a lean and mean Alien movie with an ill-advised directive to connect the film to Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. This leaves the film feeling like it’s 75% kick-ass, and 25% space bio-engineering nonsense.” You can read the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Alien: Romulus, Hulu
Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus making the leap from Hulu to theaters
A trailer has been released for the thriller Amber Alert, starring Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams
Amber Alert trailer: Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams thriller gets theatrical and VOD release next month
A Nightmare on Elm Street heroine Heather Langenkamp believes Robert Englund still has it in him to play Freddy Krueger
A Nightmare on Elm Street: Heather Langenkamp thinks Robert Englund could still play Freddy Krueger
Producer Gale Anne Hurd has pitched a TV series continuation of the horror noir films Cast a Deadly Spell and Witch Hunt
Cast a Deadly Spell TV series? Producer Gale Anne Hurd thinks it could work
View All

About the Author

10027 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Alien: Romulus News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles