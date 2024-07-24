Alien: Romulus is getting a prelude tie-comic from Marvel

Marvel Comics will be publishing an Alien: Romulus tie-in comic that serves as a prelude to the Fede Alvarez film

Director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus , is set to reach theatres on August 16th – and two months later, on October 16th, Marvel Comics will be publishing a one-shot prelude tie-in comic, Alien: Romulus #1 , that has been written by Zac Thompson (Absolute Carnage: Avengers) and drawn by Daniel Picciotto (Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider).

The story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not connected to the other films in the Alien franchise – but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Marvel‘s one-shot prelude tie-in seeks to provide an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat. Made in close partnership with Director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, the comic is a must-have companion to one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer. Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film’s legendary antagonists and this issue shines light on them all!

Thompson gave the following statement: “ The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon. Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable. “

The main cover for Alien: Romulus #1, created by Leinil Francis Yu, can be seen below, along with a variant cover created by Björn Barends.

Will you be picking up a copy of Marvel’s Alien: Romulus prelude tie-in comic? Let us know by leaving a comment below.