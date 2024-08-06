Alien: Romulus promos reveal more footage and give away some secrets

We’re just ten days away from having the chance to see director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus , which is set to reach theatres on August 16th – and to mark the occasion, a pair of new promos have arrived online to introduce the character played by Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), reveal some more footage… and give away some secrets in the process. One of these promos, called “10 Days,” can be seen in the embed above. The “Introducing Rain” promo can be found at the bottom of this article. But if you’re avoiding SPOILERS , you might not want to watch either of them.

When this project was announced near the start of 2022, it was said that Álvarez pitched the idea to Ridley Scott years ago and it stuck with Scott. So in late 2021, he called Álvarez and asked if he still wanted to make an Alien movie. Clearly, the answer was yes. 20th Century Studios division president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that they picked up the project “purely off the strength of Fede’s pitch. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before.“

It has also been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not connected to the other films in the Alien franchise – but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Spaeny is joined in the cast by Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). Merced has previously said there’s a scene in the film that’s so disgusting that a lot of viewers will have to look away. Graphic and gruesome is what we expected from this movie as soon as it was announced that it was being made by the director of Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe. It has received an R rating for bloody violent content and language.

Are you looking forward to watching Alien: Romulus in ten days? Take a look at the promos if you don’t mind spoilers, then let us know by leaving a comment below.