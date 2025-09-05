Fede Álvarez isn’t directing Alien: Romulus sequel: “I’m gonna pass the torch”

Horror Movie News

By
Posted 3 hours ago
It was expected that Fede Álvarez would return to direct the sequel to Alien: Romulus, but that won’t be the case. While speaking with TooFab, the director revealed that he’s searching for a new filmmaker to take the reins.

We just finished the script, actually, for a sequel for Romulus. But I’m gonna pass the torch on this one as director,” Álvarez said. “I’m going to produce it, with Ridley Scott, we’re gonna produce it together, and we’re right now trying to find a new filmmaker to come in.” Although Álvarez won’t be helming the sequel, he did co-write the script with Rodo Sayagues and remains onboard as a producer.

Álvarez continued, “I think that’s usually what has happened, except for Ridley, filmmakers come, you make one and you pass the baton to the next one. But we wrote the story because we really love what we started with Romulus and we want to continue the story. We love the story and now we just want to find a director that really wants to go for the jugular.

Awesome Art’s Tribute to Alien: Earth

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus follows “a group of young people on a distant world who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home).

The film received largely positive reviews, with our own Chris Bumbray calling it the best installment of the long-running franchise since the first two perfect movies. However, that’s not to say that there aren’t a few clunky moments that detract from an otherwise kick-ass movie. “The fact that director Fede Alvarez was able to make a slam-bang Alien sequel that trumps every other film in the franchise, save the first two, is cause for celebration,” Bumbray wrote. “Yet, it does suffer from the fact that its director was perhaps hampered in his effort to make a lean and mean Alien movie with an ill-advised directive to connect the film to Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. This leaves the film feeling like it’s 75% kick-ass, and 25% space bio-engineering nonsense.” You can read the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Who would you like to see direct the Alien: Romulus sequel?

Source: TooFab
Kevin Fraser
