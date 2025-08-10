Alison Brie pitches her return for Scream 7 while questioning franchise’s guts

With David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley all evidently coming back for Scream 7, that more or less leaves open the possibility for any of the franchise’s fallen to return. Personally, my vote is for Tatum but there are plenty of others that want a shot. And you can add Alison Brie to the conversation.

Brie recently appeared on the Shut Up Evan podcast, where husband Dave Franco brought up the topic of Scream 7. To that, Brie asked, “Where’s my role in Scream 7?” She justified her question by adding, “I hear tons of people are coming back. I mean, Hayden [Panettiere] came back in [Scream] 6.” As it stands, little is known about the plot or approach to Scream 7, but so many returning characters — that is, the departed — could offer an incredibly fun approach.

According to Brie, part of the problem with how the Scream franchise has developed is that there is too much reliance on the main stars, suggesting the filmmakers are too afraid to off their leads, meaning the characters played by Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Jenna Ortega, who stepped into protagonist roles beginning with 2022’s Scream. “Too many people live. The ‘core four’ needs to die. We killed [Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks] in Scream 2. We should be down to two of the ‘core four,’ just by Scream 7.”

Whether or not Alison Brie is playing coy about a return for her Scream 4 character, Rebecca Walters (Sidney Prescott’s publicist who meets the wrong of Ghostface’s knife — and hurling skills — in a parking garage), she does have a point that there’s a bit of backbone missing in the movies following the original trilogy. Sure, they killed off Dewey in the fifth movie, but what is their plan for the so-called “core four”? Odds are at least one will meet their fate in Scream 7, but with so many fan favorite characters returning (likely in cameos), will we even be invested as we would have, say, in Scream VI?

Alison Brie is just the latest Scream alum to express interest in returning, as Parker Posey (Scream 3’s Jennifer Jolie) is on the list of such stars. Objectively, Posey had a far more significant role than Brie, who didn’t add a whole lot to the series despite being an overall likeable actress overall.

What do you think? Where should the cutoff be for returning characters in Scream 7? Would Rebecca Walters make the cut?