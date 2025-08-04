Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù to topline the upcoming crime thriller limited series All the Sinners Bleed at Netflix

Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is ready to step back into the spotlight for All the Sinners Bleed, an upcoming crime thriller limited series at Netflix. Dìrísù leads the series from writer, showrunner, director, and executive producer Joe Robert Cole (American Crime Story, Wakanda Forever), which takes the actor into dark territory as he hunts for a serial killer.

In All the Sinners Bleed, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays Titus Crown, the first Black sheriff in the history of Charon County, Virginia. As Titus investigates a church shooting, he unearths terrible crimes and a serial killer who has been hiding in plain sight, haunting the dirt lanes and woodland clearings of Charon.

With the killer’s possible connections to a local church and the town’s harrowing history weighing on him, Titus projects confidence about closing the case while concealing a painful secret from his past. At the same time, he also has to contend with a far-right group that wants to hold a parade in celebration of the town’s Confederate history.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù recently wrapped production for Netflix’s Black Rabbit and Edem Wornoo’s comedic drama End of Play. Black Rabbit is a TV miniseries starring Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Odessa Young, Dagmara Dominczyk, Abbey Lee, Troy Kotsur, Chris Coy, Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, and more. In Black Rabbit, the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his turbulent brother back into his life, and he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù also stars in My Father’s Shadow, a drama from director Akinola Davies. In My Father’s Shadow, two young brothers explore Lagos with their estranged father during the 1993 Nigerian election crisis, witnessing both the city’s magnitude and their father’s daily struggles as political unrest threatens their journey home. Godwin Egbo, Chibuike Marvelous Egbo, and Efòn Wini star alongside Dìrísù in My Father’s Shadow.

All the Sinners Bleed sounds terrifying, timely, and like an excellent stage for Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù to act his pants off for a story about murder, deception, and pulling hate out by the root. Will you check out Dìrísù’s upcoming limited series? Let us know in the comments section below.