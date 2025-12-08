Serial killer thriller series All the Sinners Bleed adds Giancarlo Esposito and 10 more to the cast

A few months ago, it was announced that Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù had been cast in the lead role of the serial killer crime thriller limited series All the Sinners Bleed at the Netflix streaming service. Since then, reports have let us know that John Douglas Thompson (The Gilded Age), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Daniel Ezra (All American), Andrea Cortés (Bosch: Legacy), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Leila George (Animal Kingdom) are also in the cast. Now, Variety has a major update, revealing that Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and ten more actors are in the mix as recurring cast members!

Synopsis

Based on the novel by S.A. Crosby, All the Sinners Bleed sees Dìrísù taking on the role of Titus Crown, the first Black sheriff in the history of Charon County, Virginia. In recent decades, quiet Charon has had only two murders. But after years of working as an FBI agent, Titus knows better than anyone that while his hometown might seem like a land of moonshine, cornbread, and honeysuckle, secrets always fester under the surface. Then a year to the day after Titus’s election, a school teacher is killed by a former student and the student is fatally shot by Titus’s deputies. As Titus investigates the shootings, he unearths terrible crimes and a serial killer who has been hiding in plain sight, haunting the dirt lanes and woodland clearings of Charon. With the killer’s possible connections to a local church and the town’s harrowing history weighing on him, Titus projects confidence about closing the case while concealing a painful secret from his own past. At the same time, he also has to contend with a far-right group that wants to hold a parade in celebration of the town’s Confederate history. Charon is Titus’s home and his heart. But where faith and violence meet, there will be a reckoning. Here’s the show’s official logline: Haunted by his devout mother’s untimely death, the first Black Sheriff (Dìrísù) in a small Bible Belt county must lead the hunt for a serial killer that has been preying on his Black community for years in the name of God.

Thompson plays Albert Crown, the father of Dìrísù’s Titus Crown. Beharie takes on the role of Darlene, Titus’s supportive girlfriend. Ezra’s character is Marquis Crown, Titus’s younger brother. Andrea Cortés plays Deputy Carla Ortiz, an officer in Titus’s precinct. Bartlett is Scott Cunningham, the chairman of the board of supervisors in the town. George’s character is Marlow Stoner.

New Cast Members

And here’s the list of new additions: Giancarlo Esposito as Ezekiel Wiggins; David Lyons (The Beast in Me) as Jasper Sanderson; Donald Elise Watkins (Emergency) as Deputy Trey Avery; Mackenzie Astin (The Pitt) as Deputy Pip Collins; Jordan M. Cox (P-Valley) as Deputy Tom Sadler; Cullen Moss (Outer Banks) as Deputy Roger Simmons; Angus O’Brien (Boots) as Deputy Davy Burks; Cranston Johnson (Hap and Leonard) as Reverend Jamal Addison; Christopher Matthew Cook (Dog Eat Dog) as Royce Lazare; Christopher Thornton (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Dispatcher Cam Trowder; and Bill Oberst Jr. (3 from Hell) as Pastor Elias Hillington.

Joe Robert Cole is adapting All the Sinners Bleed for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner on the Netflix limited series, in addition to directing multiple episodes, including the first. The Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions and Amblin Television are also executive producing with Crosby.

Are you interested in All the Sinners Bleed? What do you think of the new additions to the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.