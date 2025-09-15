All the Sinners Bleed: John Douglas Thompson joins Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in serial killer thriller series

Last month, it was announced that Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù had been cast in the lead role of the serial killer crime thriller limited series All the Sinners Bleed at the Netflix streaming service. Now, Variety reports that Dìrísù is being joined in the cast by John Douglas Thompson of The Gilded Age.

Based on the novel by S.A. Crosby, All the Sinners Bleed sees Dìrísù taking on the role of Titus Crown, the first Black sheriff in the history of Charon County, Virginia. In recent decades, quiet Charon has had only two murders. But after years of working as an FBI agent, Titus knows better than anyone that while his hometown might seem like a land of moonshine, cornbread, and honeysuckle, secrets always fester under the surface. Then a year to the day after Titus’s election, a school teacher is killed by a former student and the student is fatally shot by Titus’s deputies. As Titus investigates the shootings, he unearths terrible crimes and a serial killer who has been hiding in plain sight, haunting the dirt lanes and woodland clearings of Charon. With the killer’s possible connections to a local church and the town’s harrowing history weighing on him, Titus projects confidence about closing the case while concealing a painful secret from his own past. At the same time, he also has to contend with a far-right group that wants to hold a parade in celebration of the town’s Confederate history. Charon is Titus’s home and his heart. But where faith and violence meet, there will be a reckoning. Here’s the show’s official logline: Haunted by his devout mother’s untimely death, the first Black Sheriff (Dìrísù) in a small Bible Belt county must lead the hunt for a serial killer that has been preying on his Black community for years in the name of God.

Thompson will be playing Albert Crown, the father of Dìrísù’s Titus Crown.

Joe Robert Cole is adapting All the Sinners Bleed for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner on the Netflix limited series, in addition to directing multiple episodes, including the first. The Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions and Amblin Television are also executive producing with Crosby.

Are you interested in All the Sinners Bleed? What do you think of John Douglas Thompson being cast alongside Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù? Let us know by leaving a comment below.