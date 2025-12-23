The Edge of Tomorrow anime movie trailer unveils extreme action and a U.S. release date

2025 has been a banner year for anime. With releases like Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and My Hero Academia: You’re Next blowing up the box office, it feels as if the overseas art form is poised to reach new heights in 2026. While we wait for more titles to get confirmed for the new year, one of anime’s most anticipated releases is coming to turn our worlds upside down sooner than we think. Today, a new trailer for the Edge of Tomorrow anime film, All You Need is Kill, debuted, giving us a fresh look at the upcoming feature in addition to an official U.S. release date.

It’s not an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, but we’re still excited

According to the latest trailer for All You Need is Kill, the animated film is set to arrive in theaters on January 16, 2026. The movie, based on the science fiction novel of the same name by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, became a fan-favorite in 2014, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. For years, fans have been asking Hollywood for a sequel to the 2014 sci-fi action film, but so far, no dice. Instead, we’re getting this gorgeous anime from directors Ken’ichirô Akimoto (Children of the Sea, Harmony) and Yukinori Nakamura (The Boy and the Heron) from a screenplay by Yûichirô Kido and Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

What’s All You Need is Kill about?

“After an unidentified plant from outer space invasion, Rita finds herself trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same day over and over again,” the synopsis reads. “With each loop, she learns. She fights. Her memories and experiences sharpen her skills, turning her into a formidable warrior. Yet, the endless cycle of death and solitude begins to wear her down. Then, she meets Keiji. “I’ve been repeating this day too,” he says. “Two lost souls, trapped in an endless war. Could their meeting change fate?”

Who stars in the English dub?

All You Need is Kill hails from Studio 4°C, the same studio behind Tekkonkinkreet, The Animatrix, and Mind Game. The English-dubbed version of the animated marvel stars Stephanie Sheh as Rita, Jadon Muniz as Keiji, Lisa Kay Jennings as Shasta, Cherami Leigh as Rachel, and Jonny Cruz as Yonabaru.

