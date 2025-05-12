Horror Movie News

Neon releases a teaser poster for Alpha, from Titane director Julia Ducournau

Posted 4 hours ago
Body horror fans, get ready for a new trip into shock cinema. Julia Ducournau, who directed the visceral horror films Raw and Titane, saddles up to release her third film, AlphaTitane was a milestone for the filmmaker as she became the second woman director to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes. FilmNation and Charades presented Alpha to potential buyers at the Cannes market, and it was reported that the indie studio, Neon, would come out with the distribution rights to the film. Now, Neon has released a brand new teaser poster for Alpha. You can view it below.

Jean des Forêts and Amelie Jacquis of Petit Film are on board as producers of Alpha. Joining them will be Eric & Nicolas Altmayer of Mandarin & Compagnie and Frakas Productions will be co-producing. Charades and FilmNation Entertainment have also handled sales in the rest of the world during the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, FilmNation Entertainment and Charades provided the following statement: Alpha is Julia’s most personal, profound work yet, and we are looking forward to a global audience discovering the story with as much excitement as we did. We can’t wait to bring the film to market in Cannes and to launch sales together for the first time and collaborate in this way.“ However, that’s all they would say about Alpha, as the plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

So, for an idea of what kind of film this might turn out to be, we can only look back at the films Ducournau made previously. Her first movie, Raw, had the following synopsis: Stringent vegetarian Justine encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her principles and eats raw meat for the first time. The young woman soon experiences terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge.

Then Titane told this story: Alexia is a dancer who, after being injured in a car accident as a child, has a titanium plate fitted into her head. Amidst a series of brutal and unexplained murders, her path crosses with Vincent, a firefighter desperately searching for his long-missing son, changing their lives forever.

