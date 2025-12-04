Taron Egerton might star in Alpha, a cross between American Psycho and An American Werewolf in London

Last year, the Netflix streaming service had great success with the action thriller Carry On, which starred Taron Egerton and quickly became one of Netflix’s all-time most popular movies. So we’re expecting to see a sequel to that one at some point – but in the meantime, Deadline reports that Netflix UK has come out the winner in a bidding war over “a fun, sexy, elevated” genre project called Alpha . The streamer is said to have outbid seven competitors to land the project, which they pursued so Egerton can star in it. He’s apparently “circling” it now.

Werewolves of London?

Scripted by actor Hal Ozsan, who was also the frontman of a rock band called Poetry for Pornstars, Alpha explores the world of toxic masculinity, greed, and the mythos of success, a cross between American Psycho, the HBO Max series Industry and An American Werewolf in London. In Alpha, a mild-mannered American analyst climbs the ranks of a ruthless London investment firm, only to discover a horror more frightening than the industry itself: the insatiable monster awakening within him. Given the title and the nod to An American Werewolf in London, it sounds like this might turn out to be a werewolf movie.

Adam Goldworm’s Aperture Entertainment and Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold’s Safehouse are producing the film.

That’s all we have to go on for now, but that’s enough to catch my attention. Does Alpha sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Carry On sequel

Carry On starred Taron Egerton as a young TSA agent who must fight to outsmart a mysterious traveller (Jason Bateman) who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight. Egerton and director Jaume Collet-Serra have both said they’d be glad to make a sequel, but Egerton was recently quoted as saying that it will be difficult to figure out where to go with a follow-up. “ Carry-On 2 is really hard. It’s a celebration of Christmas and a celebration of people who work at Christmas. It then needs to have this huge plot that needs to be foiled and maybe the earwig component. All of that is quite hard to achieve in a sequel without it feeling contrived and to the point of defying credulity. “