Taron Egerton talks about the thin line to walk to make a good sequel to his Netflix hit Carry-On

Carry-On became a runaway hit for Netflix this past holiday season. The action-thriller that played on the already hectic nature of Christmas travel became #3 on the streaming service’s Top 10 Most Popular Movies of All Time with 162.7 million views. And the director, Jaume Collet-Serra, is continuing his working relationship with Netflix as he’s signed on for more projects. However, with such a big hit, the go-to strategy is to also capitalize on the title with a sequel, but Collet-Serra stated months ago that a sequel is “not in the cards” at the moment.

Carry-On star Taron Egerton recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his upcoming film, She Rides Shotgun, and the publication asked if he would ever consider coming back for a sequel. Egerton replied how delicate a line it would be to walk to make another one as he explained,





Jaume and I definitely want to do more together. I love Jaume. It’s so about the journey as well as the movies you make, and I really like being with Jaume. I saw him last week in L.A., and we had a nice dinner together. Carry-On 2 is really hard. It’s a celebration of Christmas and a celebration of people who work at Christmas. It then needs to have this huge plot that needs to be foiled and maybe the earwig component. All of that is quite hard to achieve in a sequel without it feeling contrived and to the point of defying credulity. So I have not heard anything, but who knows, stranger things have happened.”

Egerton was also asked if TSA workers give him special treatment now that he’s represented them in a film. He laughs and says, “Not really. I took a photo with a TSA agent at the Dallas airport a couple days ago when I was traveling here to New York, and that was a really nice bit of symmetry. But it’s not like it’s made travel impossible or anything. Generally, I get by pretty unnoticed. So I certainly don’t feel that, but I also try not to think about it. If someone comes up and asks for a photo, that’s a nice thing, and if I’m able to, I’ll do it. But I am so proud of that movie, and I’m really glad you liked it. It’s a nice way to celebrate an otherwise slightly thankless role.”

Starting today, you can see Egerton in She Rides Shotgun in a limited release in theaters. Here’s the official synopsis for She Rides Shotgun courtesy of Lionsgate: “In the gritty, explosive action-thriller She Rides Shotgun, Taron Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs. Shy, precocious, and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate’s dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests. With scant resources and no one to trust, Nate and Polly form a bond forged under fire as he shows her how to fight and survive — and she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense, moving story about loyalty, strength, and redemption.”

Nick Rowland (Calm With Horses, Floodlights, Group B) directs She Rides Shotgun from a screenplay by Jordan Harper, Ben Collins, and Luke Piotrowski, based on the book by Jordan Harper. Ken Kao, Josh Rosenbaum, Teddy Schwarzman, John Friedberg, Walter Parkes, Laurie Macdonald, Alexis Garcia, Chris Rice, Christopher Slager, and Graham Taylor executive produce the project, featuring a soundtrack by Blanck Mass. Rob Yang and John Carroll Lynch join Traon Egerton and Ana Sophia Heger as primary cast members in She Rides Shotgun.

