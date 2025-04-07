An Innocent Girl: Jaume Collet-Serra reteams with Netflix for psychological thriller

Carry On director Jaume Collet-Serra will be reteaming with Netflix for the psychological thriller An Innocent Girl

By
Carry On, sequel

Jaume Collet-Serra directed the horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, which has pulled in just $17 million at the global box office since reaching theatres last month, but back in December he brought us the action thriller Carry On, which quickly became one of the most popular movies on the Netflix streaming service. There has been talk of a sequel – but before any Carry On follow-ups get rolling, Variety reports that Collet-Serra and Netflix will be working together on the dramatic psychological thriller An Innocent Girl.

Michael Mohan, the director of The Voyeurs and Immaculate, wrote the original screenplay for An Innocent Girl, and Marc Guggenheim, who created the DC Comics-inspired TV shows Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, has since come in to handle revisions. The project has the following logline: When a young and ambitious woman is seduced by a high powered D.C. couple, she’s drawn into a dangerous world of sex, power and murder.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who worked with Guggenheim on those DC shows, are producing the film for Berlanti /Schechter Films. Guggenheim serves as an executive producer alongside Mike McGrath and Scott Greenberg.

Variety notes that, as of right now, Carry On is the second-most watched film of all time on Netflix with 172.1 million views and over 344.1 million hours streamed. So it makes sense that the streamer is interested in staying in the Jaume Collet-Serra business.

A couple of months ago, it was announced that Collet-Serra has also signed on to direct a survival thriller called Play Dead, which is being described as Don’t Breathe meets 1917. That one is not set up at Netflix, but it is expected to start filming in May, so An Innocent Girl will have to wait for the director to be finished with Play Dead before it can head into production. As for the Carry On sequel, Collet-Serra has only said, “I would like to definitely make another one. When we started with the movie, it certainly felt like one unique story in a moment in time with a set of characters. If an idea comes to us that feels like we can do something that is as original as the first one, and that can connect with the audience in the same way, then we’ll explore that.

Does An Innocent Girl sound like an interesting project to you? Share your thoughts on the new Jaume Collet-Serra / Netflix team-up by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
