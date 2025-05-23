Play Dead: Patrick Gibson joins Jaume Collet-Serra survival thriller

Jaume Collet-Serra directed the horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, which pulled in just $23 million at the global box office when it was released a couple of months ago, but back in December he brought us the action thriller Carry On, which quickly became one of the most popular movies on the Netflix streaming service. There has been talk of a sequel – but before any Carry On follow-ups get rolling, Collet-Serra has already lined up two other projects. He’ll be working with Netflix on a dramatic psychological thriller called An Innocent Girl and Deadline reports that Patrick Gibson, star of the Dexter prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, has joined the cast of the Collet-Serra survival thriller Play Dead , which is already filming in Australia.

Gibson is fitting this movie in before filming starts on Dexter: Original Sin season 2. Details on his Play Dead character have not been revealed – in fact, hardly anything has been revealed about this project at all. Gibson joins a cast that includes Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead).

All we know about this film so far is that it’s a survival thriller which is being described as Don’t Breathe meets 1917. That certainly is an intriguing mix of influences. Could this be a home invasion movie that’s presented in a continuous shot? We’ll have to wait for more information to be revealed.

Peter Stanley-Ward and Natalie Conway wrote the screenplay for Play Dead. Nocturnal is fully financing the film and are producing it alongside Ghost House Pictures, BoulderLight Pictures, and Bad Grey. The individual producers are: Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs for Nocturnal, Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert for Ghost House, JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight, and Dane Eckerle for Bad Grey. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas are overseeing the project for Ghost House, with Louis Winters overseeing for BoulderLight. Scott Greenberg of LBI serves as an executive producer, with Jazmyn Tanski overseeing.

