Horror Movie News

Play Dead: Patrick Gibson joins Jaume Collet-Serra survival thriller

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Patrick Gibson, star of Dexter: Original Sin, has joined the Jaume Collet-Serra survival thriller Play Dead, which is currently filmingPatrick Gibson, star of Dexter: Original Sin, has joined the Jaume Collet-Serra survival thriller Play Dead, which is currently filming

Jaume Collet-Serra directed the horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, which pulled in just $23 million at the global box office when it was released a couple of months ago, but back in December he brought us the action thriller Carry On, which quickly became one of the most popular movies on the Netflix streaming service. There has been talk of a sequel – but before any Carry On follow-ups get rolling, Collet-Serra has already lined up two other projects. He’ll be working with Netflix on a dramatic psychological thriller called An Innocent Girl and Deadline reports that Patrick Gibson, star of the Dexter prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, has joined the cast of the Collet-Serra survival thriller Play Dead, which is already filming in Australia.

Gibson is fitting this movie in before filming starts on Dexter: Original Sin season 2. Details on his Play Dead character have not been revealed – in fact, hardly anything has been revealed about this project at all. Gibson joins a cast that includes Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead).

All we know about this film so far is that it’s a survival thriller which is being described as Don’t Breathe meets 1917. That certainly is an intriguing mix of influences. Could this be a home invasion movie that’s presented in a continuous shot? We’ll have to wait for more information to be revealed.

Peter Stanley-Ward and Natalie Conway wrote the screenplay for Play Dead. Nocturnal is fully financing the film and are producing it alongside Ghost House Pictures, BoulderLight Pictures, and Bad Grey. The individual producers are: Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs for Nocturnal, Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert for Ghost House, JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight, and Dane Eckerle for Bad Grey. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas are overseeing the project for Ghost House, with Louis Winters overseeing for BoulderLight. Scott Greenberg of LBI serves as an executive producer, with Jazmyn Tanski overseeing.

Are you interested in Play Dead? What do you think of Patrick Gibson joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,400 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Jaume Collet-Serra News

See More

Latest Horror News

The FX on Hulu series Alien: Earth, which will premiere this summer and is set before the first Alien, has unveiled a few new imagesAlien: Earth new images

Horror Movie News

Alien: Earth unveils a few new images

Posted 3 hours ago
The FX on Hulu series Alien: Earth, which will premiere this summer and is set before the first Alien, has unveiled a few new images
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!