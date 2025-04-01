Dexter: Original Sin renewed for season 2

Dexter Morgan’s origin story will continue as it’s been announced that Dexter: Original Sin has been renewed for season 2 at Paramount+ with Showtime.

The prequel is set in 1991 and follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. “ When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness, ” reads the official description. “ With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. ” A writers room for the new season will begin work soon, with production dates set to be announced later.

I’ll admit that I wasn’t overly keen on the whole concept of Dexter: Original Sin, but as the series progressed, I definitely warmed up to it. I’m looking forward to what the second season will bring, and hopefully, they give Sarah Michelle Gellar a little more to do this time.

The Dexter franchise (yes, it’s a full-blown franchise now) has been quickly expanding. In addition to Dexter: Original Sin, we’ve got Dexter: Resurrection coming up as well. The sequel series to Dexter: New Blood stars Micheal C. Hall as the serial killer with a heart of gold. The show also features a very impressive ensemble cast, including a few members from the original series, such as David Zayas as Angel Batista and James Remar as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father. Jack Alcott will also reprise his Dexter: New Blood role as Dexter’s son, Harrison. It was also recently announced that John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits will be returning (somehow) as the Trinity Killer and Miguel Prado.

The cast also includes Uma Thurman as Charley, “ the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater. ” Peter Dinklage is playing Leon Prater, “ a billionaire venture capitalist. To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. ” Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU ), Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have also signed up for the series.

Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, David Dastmalchian, and Steve Schirripa will also make guest appearances.

What do you hope to see in Dexter: Original Sin season 2?