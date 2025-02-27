Krysten Ritter joins the cast of Dexter: Resurrection for a killer role

Deadline reports that Krysten Ritter has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection in what sounds like a particularly juicy role. The actress will play the recurring role of Mia Lapierre, a “ renowned sommelier whose alter ego is the ‘Lady Vengeance’ serial killer. “

Ritter recently posted an image on Instagram saying she was heading out to New York City. Fans took this as an indication that she would be reprising her role of Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is due to kick off production tomorrow. However, it seems that she’s being brought to the Big Apple by Dexter: Resurrection. Of course, this doesn’t rule out an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again while she happens to be in the neighbourhood.

Picking up where Dexter: New Blood left off, Dexter: Resurrection once again finds Michael C. Hall playing the titular serial killer. The cast includes a few members of the original cast, including David Zayas as Angel Batista and James Remar as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father. Jack Alcott will also reprise his Dexter: New Blood role as Dexter’s son, Harrison.

The cast also includes Uma Thurman as Charley, “ the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater. ” Peter Dinklage is playing Leon Prater, “ a billionaire venture capitalist. To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. ” Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU ), Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have also signed up for the series.