David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar are Dexter: Resurrection series regulars

For eight seasons and 96 episodes, from 2006 to 2013, the series Dexter ran on Showtime, telling the story of Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department who is also a vigilante serial killer. Clyde Phillips was showrunner on Dexter for the first four seasons, and in 2021 he and Showtime brought us the revival series Dexter: New Blood… which, for a time, also seemed to be the end of it all. But that’s not the case. Showtime has tasked Phillips with continue to build up the Dexter franchise, with the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin premiering last month and a New Blood follow-up called Dexter: Resurrection heading for a June premiere. In recent months, I have been making my way through Dexter (I’m about to wrap up season 7), and one of my favorite characters on the show is Angel Batista, played by David Zayas – so I’m very glad to see that Deadline has reported (and the official Dexter X account has confirmed) that Zayas will be reprising the role of Batista on Dexter: Resurrection, where he will be a series regular! Jack Alcott and James Remar have also been cast as series regulars, with Alcott reprising his Dexter: New Blood role of Dexter’s son Harrison and Remar returning as Dexter’s adoptive father Harry Morgan.

Michael C. Hall played Dexter Morgan in the original series and Dexter: New Blood, and also provides the in-character narration for Dexter: Original Sin. He’s back in the lead for Dexter: Resurrection, and Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever… While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.”

Dexter: Resurrection begins filming this month. A Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios production, the show is being executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Marcos Siega is the producing director. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Are you glad to hear that David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar will be series regulars on Dexter: Resurrection? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.