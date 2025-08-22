Dexter: Original Sin not being renewed despite previous announcement; attention moving to Resurrection

Back on April 1st, Dexter: Original Sin was renewed for a second season. But it turns out that may have been a pre-emptive prank because it has now been given the ax.

Season one – well, the only season – of Dexter: Original Sin concluded back in February. But things have been awfully quiet since the announcement of season two. But according to Variety, that quiet was louder than anybody thought. Instead, it looks as though more attention will be given to Dexter: Resurrection, which still has two episodes left to air in its debut season. Clearly Paramount has a lot more faith in that series, reportedly planning to establish a writers room for a follow-up season. Dexter: Resurrection will air its season finale on September 5th.

Reviews for Dexter: Original Sin were strong enough where those who dug it (that is, those who saw a genuine reason for its existence) might have been interested to see where the show went in later seasons. For what it’s worth, we were not among its fans, giving it a 6/10 based on the debut episode, “And in the Beginning…” Of note, our critic, wrote that the show “still has the potential to deliver some memorable moments in the formative years of the title character, but based on the mediocre premiere chapter, I am not going to hold my breath.” And partly because the show didn’t exactly follow through on the potential to explore Dexter Morgan in an interesting way, we’ll never know what the showrunners had in store for its future beyond the first season.

Despite cancelling Dexter: Original Sin, the franchise remains the darling for Showtime, who are going to try to get something out of it. But for those keeping score, New Blood was mostly unnecessary, Original Sin couldn’t last more than 10 episodes and the Trinity Killer spin-off seems to be slipping away, which doesn’t bode well for the track record. That said, Resurrection is doing incredibly well and proving to hold its own, so they can at least put investment there.

Were you a fan of Dexter: Original Sin? Do you think it had a future at all?