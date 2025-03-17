The Sopranos star Steve Schirripa joins Dexter: Resurrection

Steve Schirripa, best known for The Sopranos, might end up on Dexter’s table as he’s joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection.

Variety reports that Steve Schirripa has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection; hopefully he doesn’t end up on Dexter’s table. The actor, who is best known for playing Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos, will play the recurring role of Vinny, a greedy slumlord. Hrm, maybe there will be some plastic wrap in his future after all.

The Dexter sequel series has been in production in New York since January and has been assembling quite the cast. Picking up where Dexter: New Blood left off, Dexter: Resurrection once again finds Michael C. Hall playing the titular serial killer. The cast includes a few members of the original cast, including David Zayas as Angel Batista and James Remar as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father. Jack Alcott will also reprise his Dexter: New Blood role as Dexter’s son, Harrison.

The cast also includes Uma Thurman as Charley, “ the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater. ” Peter Dinklage is playing Leon Prater, “ a billionaire venture capitalist. To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. ” Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU ), Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have also signed up for the series.

Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian will also make guest appearances.