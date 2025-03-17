The Sopranos star Steve Schirripa joins Dexter: Resurrection

Steve Schirripa, best known for The Sopranos, might end up on Dexter’s table as he’s joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection.

By
Dexter: Resurrection, Steve Schirripa

Variety reports that Steve Schirripa has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection; hopefully he doesn’t end up on Dexter’s table. The actor, who is best known for playing Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos, will play the recurring role of Vinny, a greedy slumlord. Hrm, maybe there will be some plastic wrap in his future after all.

The Dexter sequel series has been in production in New York since January and has been assembling quite the cast. Picking up where Dexter: New Blood left off, Dexter: Resurrection once again finds Michael C. Hall playing the titular serial killer. The cast includes a few members of the original cast, including David Zayas as Angel Batista and James Remar as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father. Jack Alcott will also reprise his Dexter: New Blood role as Dexter’s son, Harrison.

Related
Dexter: Resurrection adds Eric Stonestreet for a high profile guest arc

The cast also includes Uma Thurman as Charley, “the Head of Security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.Peter Dinklage is playing Leon Prater, “a billionaire venture capitalist. To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue.” Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU ), Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have also signed up for the series.

Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian will also make guest appearances.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said, “We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever… While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.Dexter: Resurrection is expected to debut this summer.

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More TV News
Dexter: Resurrection, Steve Schirripa
The Sopranos star Steve Schirripa joins Dexter: Resurrection
Spider-Noir, black-and-white release
Could Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir series get a black-and-white release?
Duster, J.J. Abrams, first look
Check out the first look at Duster, the first TV series co-created by J.J. Abrams in 15 years
curb your enthusiasm
Larry David may have some pretty good ideas for another season of Curb Your Enthusiasm
View All

About the Author

10641 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Dexter: Resurrection News

Latest TV News

Load more articles