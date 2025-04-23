Play Dead: Noah Jupe to star in Jaume Collet-Serra survival thriller

Jaume Collet-Serra directed the horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, which has pulled in just $17 million at the global box office since reaching theatres last month, but back in December he brought us the action thriller Carry On, which quickly became one of the most popular movies on the Netflix streaming service. There has been talk of a sequel – but before any Carry On follow-ups get rolling, Collet-Serra has already lined up two other projects. He’ll be working with Netflix on a dramatic psychological thriller called An Innocent Girl and Deadline reports that Noah Jupe has signed on to star in another thriller Collet-Serra is pushing toward production, the survival thriller Play Dead .

Jupe may be best known for playing Marcus Abbott in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Some of his other credits include Lady in the Lake, Franklin, The Undoing, Ford v Ferrari, Honey Boy, Holmes & Watson, The Titan, Wonder, and Suburbicon. Details on his Play Dead character have not been revealed – in fact, hardly anything has been revealed about this project at all.

All we know about this film so far is that it’s a survival thriller which is being described as Don’t Breathe meets 1917. That certainly is an intriguing mix of influences. Could this be a home invasion movie that’s presented in a continuous shot? We’ll have to wait for more information to be revealed.

Play Dead is set to begin filming in Melbourne, Australia next month. Peter Stanley-Ward and Natalie Conway wrote the screenplay. Nocturnal is fully financing the film and are producing it alongside Ghost House Pictures, BoulderLight Pictures, and Bad Grey. The individual producers are: Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs for Nocturnal, Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert for Ghost House, JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight, and Dane Eckerle for Bad Grey. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas are overseeing the project for Ghost House, with Louis Winters overseeing for BoulderLight. Scott Greenberg of LBI serves as an executive producer, with Jazmyn Tanski overseeing.

