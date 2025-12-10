Horror Movie News

The Carpenter’s Son: Nicolas Cage’s Jesus-inspired horror film gets a digital release

Posted 5 hours ago
The Carpenter's Son, a Nicolas Cage horror film inspired by the childhood of Jesus, has been given a digital releaseThe Carpenter's Son, a Nicolas Cage horror film inspired by the childhood of Jesus, has been given a digital release

The Carpenter’s Son, a horror tale that stars Nicolas Cage and is based on the childhood of Jesus Christ, will reached theatres about a month ago, and hardly anyone paid any attention to it. The movie has only managed to pull in $143,615 at the global box office. Maybe it will have better luck reaching viewers now that it has been given a digital release, just in time for Christmas. You can check it out on Amazon, where it’s available to rent for $9.99 or can be purchased for $16.99.

Synopsis

The official synopsis for The Carpenter’s Son reads, The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine. Cage stars alongside FKA Twigs, who was previously seen in the recent remake of The Crow, as well as Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Isla Johnston (The Queen’s Gambit), Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), Kaiti Manolidaki (Rapsodos), Penelope Markopoulou (Meta ti fotia), Tomer Lev Tov (Last X-Mas), and newcomer Erato Tziveleki.

The movie is written and directed by Lotfy Nathan. Per Deadline, “Nathan has taken inspiration from the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas for the screenplay. Dating back to the 2nd Century AD, the text recounts the childhood of Jesus.” Cage plays the titular Carpenter, with Twigs as the Mother and Jupe as the Boy. Nathan previously directed the dirt biking documentary 12 O’Clock Boys and the 2022 drama Harka.

Reviewer Wasn’t a Fan

JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols watched the movie last month and wasn’t a fan, giving it a 5/10 review and even saying it was “a waste of Cage.” He wrapped up his review with, “Ultimately, The Carpenter’s Son has some intriguing moments but it mostly feels a bit stale. It seems like they veered off too much for religious folks, and kept in line too much to be an entertaining horror film. It’s Biblical in nature, but never really gets to the meat of anything important.”

Are you interested in The Carpenter’s Son, and will you be watching the movie now that it has received a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
