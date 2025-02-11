Carry On director Jaume Collet-Serra to helm survival thriller Play Dead

Jaume Collet-Serra will follow up Carry On with Play Dead, a survival thriller described as a cross between Don’t Breathe and 1917.

Jaume Collet-Serra, Play Dead

After the massive success of Carry On, Deadline reports that Jaume Collet-Serra has found his next project with Play Dead. The film is a survival thriller which is being described as Don’t Breathe meets 1917. Unfortunately, plot details aren’t known at this time. Peter Stanley-Ward and Natalie Conway penned the script, and production is set to kick off in May.

It’s also possible that Collet-Serra might direct a sequel to Carry On. The film has become one of Netflix’s most popular movies, and although a sequel isn’t in the cards at the moment, Collet-Serra is down to return. “I would like to definitely make another one. When we started with the movie, it certainly felt like one unique story in a moment in time with a set of characters,” he said. “If an idea comes to us that feels like we can do something that is as original as the first one, and that can connect with the audience in the same way, then we’ll explore that.

Carry On stars Taron Egerton as a young TSA agent who must fight to outsmart a mysterious traveller (Jason Bateman) who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package clip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

The Woman in the Yard trailer: Blumhouse horror thriller reaches theatres in March

Egerton teased a sequel when he spoke with JoBlo last year. “I think the thing about Carry On is…he’s a guy who is not really sure of who he is and he’s thrust into these sort of extraordinary circumstances and he rises to the occasion,” Egerton said. “But he’s a bit lost, I think, in this movie and you kind of see him just struggling to keep up for most of the film. And at the end of the film, you see a guy who’s a bit more sure of himself. So I think if we were ever lucky enough to get a second bite of the apple, I’d probably want to see him be a little more…fully realized, a little bit more certain of himself.

Carry On has received largely positive reviews, but our own Tyler Nichols wasn’t totally satisfied. “Ultimately, Carry-On feels like more of a whimper than a bang. For everything that works, there are a multitude of things that don’t,” Nichols wrote. “Even so, I still have a soft spot for these kinds of films and Jason Bateman‘s performance is absolutely electric. If you don’t let the logic of it all ruin it for you, then this is an interesting thrill ride. But I have a very hard time recommending it as it doesn’t really bring anything new to the table.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: Deadline
