Taron Egerton & Ana Sophia Heger are an unbreakable father-daughter duo in the remarkably intense trailer for She Rides Shotgun

Lionsgate looks to cause audiences emotional damage this Wednesday with a thrilling and emotional trailer for its upcoming action drama She Rides Shotgun. The film, getting a limited release in theaters on August 1, stars Taron Egerton (Carry On, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rocketman) and Ana Sophia Heger (Life in Pieces, Things Heard & Seen) as a father-daughter duo on the run from criminals, cops, and sins that refuse to absolve.

Here’s the official synopsis for She Rides Shotgun courtesy of Lionsgate:

“In the gritty, explosive action-thriller She Rides Shotgun, Taron Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs. Shy, precocious, and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate’s dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests. With scant resources and no one to trust, Nate and Polly form a bond forged under fire as he shows her how to fight and survive — and she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense, moving story about loyalty, strength, and redemption.”

Nick Rowland (Calm With Horses, Floodlights, Group B) directs She Rides Shotgun from a screenplay by Jordan Harper, Ben Collins, and Luke Piotrowski, based on the book by Jordan Harper. Ken Kao, Josh Rosenbaum, Teddy Schwarzman, John Friedberg, Walter Parkes, Laurie Macdonald, Alexis Garcia, Chris Rice, Christopher Slager, and Graham Taylor executive produce the project, featuring a soundtrack by Blanck Mass. Rob Yang and John Carroll Lynch join Traon Egerton and Ana Sophia Heger as primary cast members in She Rides Shotgun.

In today’s She Rides Shotgun trailer, Nate (Egerton) and Polly (Heger) go undercover and on the run after Nate does something he can’t take back. As the duo burns rubber, Nate teaches Polly how to defend herself against the men coming for their pound of flesh. As the danger escalates, Nate discovers the threat of violence extends beyond thugs with an axe to grind to crooked cops who kill as a side hustle. With seemingly nowhere to hide, Nate and Polly struggle to survive an onslaught on all sides of their only path toward freedom.

“I cannot recall a happier or more soul-enriching experience than making She Rides Shotgun,” said Taron Egerton about the thrill of making the film. “It is without doubt the most tender and felt relationship I have had with an actor on screen. Ana Sophia Heger was ten when we made the film, and she is nothing short of extraordinary. In Nick Rowland, I found the kind of like-minded friend and collaborator that comes along once or twice in a lifetime.”

What do you think about Lionsgate’s She Rides Shotgun trailer? Do you think Nate and Polly make it out alive? Let us know in the comments section below.