She Rides Shotgun Review: A Breakout Performance From Its Young Lead

PLOT: An adaptation of Jordan Harper’s award winning novel; A girl marked for death, must fight and steal to stay alive, learning from the most frightening man she knows-her father.

REVIEW: Every now and then, a film comes along that introduces the audience to a young actor who is wise beyond their years, able to perform in a way we often only see from veteran thespians. Ana Sophia Heger delivers a performance that is sure to blow people away, providing nuance and vulnerability that often feels unachievable. Based on a novel of the same name, She Rides Shotgun is a slow burn that leads you in one direction, only to subvert those set expectations time and time again.

The story of She Rides Shotgun starts off with Polly getting picked up from school by her estranged dad Nate (Taron Egerton). He has just gotten out of prison but has a “greenlight” on him, which is a kill order on himself and anyone he loves. So he and Polly have to go on the run, while the police treat it as a kidnapping case. I love this sort of “on the run” narrative, and it’s made all the better with very complex characters and dynamics. Nate and Polly haven’t been part of each other’s lives, so it’s a really tough dynamic to convey, yet Egerton and Heger are able to bring a sense of caring, while still feeling each other out.

Taron Egerton has been carving out a nice career for himself, choosing interesting roles that deviate from the usual action lead fare, and this is his biggest swing yet. Nate is not a nice person, yet his love for his daughter can be felt through the screen. Like any good character, his moral compass resides in the gray area. But it’s Ana Sophia Heger’s turn as Polly that puts the movie in a category all its own. The narrative is centered on Polly’s perspective, and the film wouldn’t have worked without an understanding that is difficult to ask from a child actor. Thankfully, Heger is absolutely phenomenal, giving one of the best performances from a child actor that’s ever been put to screen. This should be a star-making role for her, as she’s able to convey a thoughtfulness and anguish that even the most seasoned actor would struggle with.

John Carroll Lynch has always been such an underrated actor, and he really gets a chance to lean into a more villainous side. His Sheriff character is just about as evil as you can get, bringing up questions of the role of police in more rural areas. One of the most intriguing elements of She Rides Shotgun is the police corruption at hand. Rob Yang’s Detective Park is really the only cop who seems to have any sense of morals, making him one of the only people who actually feels like they’re looking out for Nate and Polly.

Outside of the wonderful performances, I was most impressed with how the action scenes are blocked and filmed. They feel energetic while still feeling grounded for the setting of the film. This is not an action film, but it does a good job with those moments where it doesn’t feel jarring to see them sprinkled throughout. There is a shootout that can be a little “Is anyone going to actually get shot?” but it’s never egregious. And the mostly desert setting really adds to the depressing and barren vibes, and could be compared to a modern western in ways. Director Nick Rowland is able to present a world that I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near.

Like any book adaptation, there are some pacing issues in the name of trying to properly represent the story. There are some lulls, and given how dark the movie is, it forces the viewer to sit and stew in said darkness. Because of that, it’s not going to be the most accessible film, but those who are willing to take the jump will be rewarded with some fantastic performances and a satisfying, albeit depressing, narrative.

SHE RIDES SHOTGUN IS IN THEATERS ON AUGUST 1ST, 2025.