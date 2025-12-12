Alpha trailer: Raw, Titane director Julia Ducournau’s third film reaches theatres in March

Seven months have passed since we saw a teaser trailer for Alpha , the third film from Raw and Titane director Julia Ducournau. Neon is planning a March 27, 2026 theatrical release – and now, with that date still three months away, a full trailer for the film has dropped online. You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Cast and Synopsis

Alpha stars Tahar Rahim, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélissa Boros, Emma Mackey, Finnegan Oldfield and Louai El Amrousy. The plot description reads, Alpha. A troubled 13-year-old lives with her single mom. Their world collapses the day she returns from school with a tattoo on her arm. Sounds like the makings of a potentially heartwarming family drama, doesn’t it? Well, the trailer makes it clear that there’s a lot more to this situation than a single mother and her young daughter disagreeing over a tattoo. In the hands of Ducournau, the world might actually be collapsing in this movie.

Jean des Forêts and Amelie Jacquis of Petit Film are on board as producers of Alpha. Eric & Nicolas Altmayer of Mandarin & Compagnie and Frakas Productions are co-producing. Charades and FilmNation Entertainment have also handled sales on the film. Last year, FilmNation Entertainment and Charades provided the following statement: “Alpha is Julia’s most personal, profound work yet, and we are looking forward to a global audience discovering the story with as much excitement as we did.“

Ducournau Refresher

For an idea of what kind of film this might turn out to be, we can only look back at the films Ducournau made previously. Her first movie, Raw, had the following synopsis: Stringent vegetarian Justine encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her principles and eats raw meat for the first time. The young woman soon experiences terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge. Then Titane told this story: Alexia is a dancer who, after being injured in a car accident as a child, has a titanium plate fitted into her head. Amidst a series of brutal and unexplained murders, her path crosses with Vincent, a firefighter desperately searching for his long-missing son, changing their lives forever.

Are you a Julia Ducournau fan, and are you looking forward to Alpha? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.