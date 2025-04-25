Movie News

Emma Mackey to play the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie

Posted 7 hours ago
THR reports that Emma Mackey (Sex Education) will play the White Witch in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie for Netflix. It was previously reported that Grammy-winning artist Charli XCX was being eyed for the role, but at the end of the day, it came down to Mackey and Margaret Qualley (The Substance). Mackey previously worked with Gerwig on Barbie, where she played Physicist Barbie.

Nothing has been officially announced yet, but the film is believed to be an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew. Although it was the sixth book published in the seven-novel series, the story takes place 1000 years before the events of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. Author C.S. Lewis later expressed his preference that readers should begin with The Magician’s Nephew when they read the series. The prequel deals with the creation of Narnia and the first humans to travel to the world.

Casting for the project is still in the beginning stages, but earlier this month, it was reported that Meryl Streep was in talks to voice Aslan. As you might expect, this has generated zero controversy. Daniel Craig is also being eyed to play Andrew Ketterley, a morally dubious amateur magician who has been experimenting with travelling to other worlds. He tricks his young nephew and friend into touching a magic ring which transports them to a new world.

Netflix will actually be giving Chronicles of Narnia a theatrical release. The film is slated for a two-week run in IMAX theaters starting on November 26, 2026, and will then be available to stream on Netflix on Christmas Day.

The last live-action adaptation of Lewis’ fantasy series started off strong with The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. The first film grossed $745 million worldwide, but the sequel, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, made significantly less with $419 million. Another lackluster sequel, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, seemed to spell the end of the Narnia franchise… at least until now.

What do you think of Emma Mackey as the White Witch?

