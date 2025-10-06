Movie News

Amazon deletes gunless James Bond posters…for cropped images, also removing guns

By
Posted 1 hour ago

This weekend, we reported on a story that quickly went pretty viral. In a sad sign of the times, Amazon Prime Video posted brand new James Bond digital posters, celebrating James Bond Day, but all of the posters were digitally manipulated to remove guns from them. Read all about it in our previous story.

After much fan backlash, Amazon quickly restored the older thumbnails that had been featured on the service for months now. Sounds like a victory for fans, right? Well, not quite, as some of those images have been censored as well. Check it out:

It’s pretty wild that Amazon would alter one of Skyfall’s signature images, but I guess that’s where we’re at. What’s so strange about this whole thing is that Amazon Prime certainly doesn’t shy away from featuring guns in their thumbs otherwise. Check out this screen grab I took of my Prime queue:

Literally every other action movie poster has guns on it other than the 007 ones. 

So, what gives? Who made this decision? Could it be that Prime is trying to market James Bond to a younger audience, and it is wary of including guns in them? I will say that outside of the Skyfall abomination, I have less of an issue with the new posters as most of them are just cropped images from the films, which is fine. But, I don’t get why Amazon is so worried about James Bond, the character they literally paid a billion dollars for, being seen with a gun. When the new 007 movie finally comes out, will none of the advertising feature the character brandishing a Walther PPK? Like it or not, guns (and girls) are part of the character’s cinematic legacy, and scrubbing them is a thumb in the eye of fans who’ve made this series the most successful and long-running one in cinematic history. What do you think of Amazon’s reversal? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,451 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest James Bond News

See More

JoBlo Originals

What’s the Best James Bond Movie?

Posted 24 hours ago
It's officially James Bond Day, but we want to know which 007 adventure is your favorite. Take the poll and let us know!

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Interview: Rich Davies

Posted 2 days ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Movie News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the leadThe TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 3 minutes ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!

JoBlo Originals

What’s the Best James Bond Movie?

Posted 24 hours ago
It's officially James Bond Day, but we want to know which 007 adventure is your favorite. Take the poll and let us know!
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The Best Cynthia Rothrock Movies

Posted 2 weeks ago
Cynthia Rothrock is one of the best movie martial artists of all time. We pay tribute to "Lady Dragon" by counting down her best movies.